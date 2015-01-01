Abstract

INTRODUCTION: adolescence is a transitory stage in the lives of young people. The transition from primary to secondary school among adolescents is associated with suicidal behavior but is not well characterized in the Kenyan context. This study sought to elucidate factors associated with the risk of suicidal behavior among adolescents aged 11-18 years in transition to secondary school.



METHODS: a cross-sectional design was employed in the study that was conducted among adolescents in 5 randomly selected secondary schools in Nairobi County. The study involved 539 students who had joined form 1 in January 2020. Data were collected using the suicide behavior questionnaire-revised (SBQ-R) in March 2020. Factors associated with suicidal behavior were assessed using a generalized linear model (GLM), using a poisson distribution with a log-link function to estimate adjusted prevalence ratios (aPR), and a significance level of p=.05.



RESULTS: one-fifth (20.04%) of adolescents with a median age of 14 years were at risk of suicidal behavior. Depression (aPR=3.16, C.I {1.85, 5.41}, p=0.001) and lifetime alcohol use (aPR=1.87, C.I {1.17, 2.97}, p=0.009) were found to be significant factors for suicidal behavior.



CONCLUSION: depression and lifetime alcohol use are associated with the risk of suicidal behavior among adolescents transitioning from primary to secondary school. Interventions may need to be targeted at the pre-secondary or primary school level to prevent underage alcohol use and enhancement of social support to prevent depression in this demographic of the population.

