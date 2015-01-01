Abstract

INTRODUCTION/STUDY OBJECTIVES: Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics respond to 40 million calls for assistance every year in the United States; these paramedicine clinicians are a critical component of the nation's health care, disaster response, public safety, and public health systems. The study objective is to identify the risks of occupational fatalities among paramedicine clinicians working in the United States.



METHODS: To determine fatality rates and relative risks, this cohort study focused on 2003 through 2020 data of individuals classified as EMTs and paramedics by the United States Department of Labor (DOL). Data provided by the DOL and accessed through its website were used for the analyses. The DOL classifies EMTs and paramedics who have the job title of fire fighter as fire fighters and so they were not included in this analysis. It is unknown how many paramedicine clinicians employed by hospitals, police departments, or other agencies are classified as health workers, police officers, or other and were not included in this analysis.



RESULTS: An average of 206,000 paramedicine clinicians per year were employed in the United States during the study period; approximately one-third were women. Thirty percent (30%) were employed by local governments. Of the 204 total fatalities, 153 (75%) were transportation-related incidents. Over one-half of the 204 cases were classified as "multiple traumatic injuries and disorders." The fatality rate for men was three-times higher than for women (95% confidence interval [CI], 1.4 to 6.3). The fatality rate for paramedicine clinicians was eight-times higher than the rate for other health care practitioners (95% CI, 5.8 to 10.1) and 60% higher than the rate for all United States workers (95% CI, 1.24 to 2.04).



CONCLUSIONS: Approximately 11 paramedicine clinicians are documented as dying every year. The highest risk is from transportation-related events. However, the methods used by the DOL for tracking occupational fatalities means that many cases among paramedicine clinicians are not included. A better data system, and paramedicine clinician-specific research, are needed to inform the development and implementation of evidence-based interventions to prevent occupational fatalities. Research, and the resulting evidence-based interventions, are needed to meet what should be the ultimate goal of zero occupational fatalities for paramedicine clinicians in the United States and internationally.

