Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the experiences of family members of people who committed suicide and describe the typologies of the biographical cases through the approach of biographical interviews and analysis.



METHOD: Qualitative research, with a reconstructive approach to Rosenthal's biographical cases, based on Schutz's phenomenological sociology. Biographical narrative interviews were conducted between November/2017 and February/2018, in a city in southern Brazil, with eleven family members of people who survived suicide. The analysis followed the phases of Rosenthal's biographical case reconstruction.



RESULTS: The reconstruction of two biographical cases were presented. The results point to two distinct typologies: maternal role in the face of suicide and social stigmatization; use of the cultural meaning of family as a resource for coping with suicide.



CONCLUSION: It is important to listen to these family members, as the understanding of their experiences can support health professionals in the implementation of care actions.

Language: pt