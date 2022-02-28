SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lavall E, Susin P, Reif KS, Santos HP, Schneider JF, Boni FG, Camatta MW. Rev. Gaucha Enferm. 2023; 43: e20220228.

(Copyright © 2023, Escola de Enfermagem da Universidade Federal do Rio Grande e do Sul)

10.1590/1983-1447.2022.20220228.en

36888743

OBJECTIVE: To understand the experiences of family members of people who committed suicide and describe the typologies of the biographical cases through the approach of biographical interviews and analysis.

METHOD: Qualitative research, with a reconstructive approach to Rosenthal's biographical cases, based on Schutz's phenomenological sociology. Biographical narrative interviews were conducted between November/2017 and February/2018, in a city in southern Brazil, with eleven family members of people who survived suicide. The analysis followed the phases of Rosenthal's biographical case reconstruction.

RESULTS: The reconstruction of two biographical cases were presented. The results point to two distinct typologies: maternal role in the face of suicide and social stigmatization; use of the cultural meaning of family as a resource for coping with suicide.

CONCLUSION: It is important to listen to these family members, as the understanding of their experiences can support health professionals in the implementation of care actions.


Language: pt
