Abstract

AIMS: To assess the association between experiences of discrimination and mental health among the Sámi population in Sweden.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study among the self-identified Sámi population living in Sweden in 2021, registered in the electoral roll of the Sámi Parliament, the reindeer mark register and the 'Labour statistics based on administrative sources'. The analysis was based on a final sample of 3658 respondents aged between 18 and 84 years. Adjusted prevalence ratios aPRs for psychological distress (Kessler scale), self-reported anxiety and depression were estimated for four different forms of discrimination (direct experience of discrimination, offended because of ethnicity, historical trauma, and combined discrimination).



RESULTS: Higher aPRs of psychological distress, anxiety and depression were observed in women experiencing direct discrimination because of their ethnicity, having been offended because of their ethnicity, and those with a family history of discrimination. Among men, higher aPRs for psychological distress were observed in those experiencing the four different forms of discrimination, but not for anxiety. Depression was only detected in the case of having been offended. Adding experiences of discrimination was associated with a higher prevalence of negative outcomes for all the indicators in women and for psychological distress in men.



CONCLUSIONS: The observed association between experiences of discrimination and mental health problems would support a gender approach when considering ethnic discrimination in public health policies concerning the Sámi in Sweden.

