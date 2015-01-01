Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries caused by falls from heights (FFH) and fall of heavy objects (FHO) in residential settings are underestimat-ed in the Middle East. We aimed to describe the fall-related injuries at home requiring admission at a level 1 trauma center.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective analysis of patients who were admitted following fall-related injuries at home between 2010 and 2018. Comparative analyses were performed based on age groups (<18, 19-54, 55-64, and ≥65 years), gender, severity of injuries, and height of fall. Time series analysis of fall-related injuries was performed.



RESULTS: A total of 1402 patients were hospitalized due to fall-related injuries occurred at home (11% of total trauma admissions). Three quarters of victims were male. The most injured subjects were young and middle-aged (41.6%), followed by pediatric (37.2%) and elderly subjects (13.6%). FFH was the most frequent mechanism of injury (94%) followed by FHO (6%). Head injury was most common (42%) followed by lower extremity injury (19%). Older adults (≥65 years) had more complications, longer hospital stay, and higher in-hospital mortality. Patients who fell from greater heights had more chest and spinal injuries with greater severity and longer stay in the hospital. Time-series analysis did not show a seasonal variation of fall-related hospitalization.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that 11% of trauma hospitalizations were related to fall at home. FFH was common in all age groups; however, FHO was more evident in the pediatric group. Preventive efforts should address the circumstances of trauma in the residential settings to better inform evidence-based prevention strategies.

