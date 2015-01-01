|
Ghani A, Talbot D, Ma C, Harris A. Australas. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36892555
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Our study examined the characteristics of individuals who survived attempted hanging and compared this group to a randomly selected comparison group of patients with non-fatal self-poisoning.
suicide; hanging; matched case–control comparison; non-fatal hanging; non-fatal poisoning