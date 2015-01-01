Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study explored the relationship between specific types of potentially traumatic events (PTEs) and symptoms of mental health disorders among people with HIV (PWH) in Cameroon.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study with 426 PWH in Cameroon between 2019-2020. Multivariable log binominal regression was used to estimate the association between exposure (yes/no) to six distinct types of PTE and symptoms of depression (Patient Health Questionnaire-9 score > 9), PTSD (PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 score > 30), anxiety (Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 scale score > 9), and hazardous alcohol use (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test score > 7 for men; > 6 for women).



RESULTS: A majority of study participants (96%) reported exposure to at least one PTE, with a median of 4 PTEs (interquartile range: 2-5). The most commonly reported PTEs were seeing someone seriously injured or killed (45%), family members hitting or harming one another as a child (43%), physical assault or abuse from an intimate partner (42%) and witnessing physical assault or abuse (41%). In multivariable analyses, the prevalence of PTSD symptoms was significantly higher among those who reported experiencing PTEs during childhood, violent PTEs during adulthood, and the death of a child. The prevalence of anxiety symptoms was significantly higher among those who reported experiencing both PTEs during childhood and violent PTEs during adulthood. No significant positive associations were observed between specific PTEs explored and symptoms of depression or hazardous alcohol use after adjustment.



CONCLUSIONS: PTEs were common among this sample of PWH in Cameroon and associated with PTSD and anxiety symptoms. Research is needed to foster primary prevention of PTEs and to address the mental health sequelae of PTEs among PWH.

