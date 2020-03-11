Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine pediatric exposure trends involving selected nonprescription analgesics/antipyretics, before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: Using descriptive and interrupted time-series analyses, we assessed monthly United States poison center data involving pediatric (<18 years) exposures to nonprescription paracetamol (acetaminophen), ibuprofen, acetylsalicylic acid, and naproxen before (January 2015-February 2020) and during (March 2020-April 2021) the pandemic. Statins and proton pump inhibitors (prescription or nonprescription) served as controls.



RESULTS: Most nonprescription analgesic/antipyretic exposures (75-90%) were single-substance; unintentional exposures typically involved children <6 years (84-92%), while intentional exposures involved females (82-85%) and adolescents, 13-17 years (91-93%). Unintentional exposures among children <6 years, declined for all four analgesics/antipyretics immediately after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic (March 11, 2020), but most significantly for ibuprofen (30-39%). Most intentional exposures were classified as suspected suicide. Intentional exposures were relatively low and stable among males. Intentional exposures in females declined immediately after the pandemic was announced but subsequently increased to pre-pandemic levels for acetylsalicylic acid and naproxen and above pre-pandemic levels for paracetamol and ibuprofen. For paracetamol, female intentional exposures increased from 513 average monthly cases in the pre-pandemic to 641 average monthly cases during the pandemic; and reached 888 cases by the end of the study period in April 2021. While for ibuprofen, average monthly cases rose from 194 in the pre-pandemic, to 223 during the pandemic; and reached 352 cases in April 2021. Patterns were similar among females 6-12 and 13-17 years.



CONCLUSION: Nonprescription analgesic/antipyretic unintentional exposure cases declined among young children, while intentional exposure cases increased among females, 6-17 years, during the pandemic.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of safely storing medications and being alert to signs that adolescents may be in need of mental health support services; caregivers should seek medical care or call poison control centers for any suspected poisoning event.

