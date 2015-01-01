Abstract

BACKGROUND: To regain the ability to walk is one of the most commonly stated goals for people who have had a stroke due to its importance in everyday life. Walking ability affects patients' mobility, self-care, and social lives. Constraint-induced movement therapy (CIMT) is known to be effective in improving upper extremity outcomes post-stroke. However, there is insufficient evidence regarding its efficacy in improving lower extremity outcomes.



AIM: To investigate whether a highly intensive CIMT for lower extremity (LE-CIMT) function post-stroke can improve motor function, functional mobility, and walking ability. Furthermore, it also aimed to investigate whether age, gender, stroke type, more-affected side, or time after stroke onset affect the efficacy of LE-CIMT on walking ability outcomes.



DESIGN: Longitudinal cohort study. SETTING: Outpatient clinic in Stockholm, Sweden. POPULATION: A total of 147 patients mean age 51 years (68% males; 57% right-sided hemiparesis), at the sub-acute or chronic phases post-stroke who had not previously undergone LE-CIMT.



METHODS: All patients received LE-CIMT for 6 hours per day over 2 weeks. The Fugl-Meyer Assessment (FMA) of the lower extremity, Timed Up and Go (TUG) test, Ten-Meter Walk Test (10MWT), and six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT) were used to assess functional outcomes before and directly after the 2-week treatment was complete as well at 3-month post-intervention.



RESULTS: Compared to baseline values, FMA (P<0.001), TUG (P<0.001), 10MWT (P<0.001) and 6MWT (P<0.001) scores were statistically significantly improved directly after the LE-CIMT intervention. These improvements persisted at the 3-month post-intervention follow-up. Those who completed the intervention 1-6 months after stroke onset had statistically significant larger improvements in 10MWT compared to those who received the intervention later than 6 months after stroke onset. Age, gender, stroke type, and more-affected side did not impact 10MWT results.



CONCLUSIONS: In an outpatient clinic setting, high-intensity LE-CIMT statistically significant improved motor function, functional mobility, and walking ability in middle-aged patients in the sub-acute and chronic post-stroke phases. However, studies with more robust designs need to be conducted to deepen the understanding of the efficacy of LE-CIMT. CLINICAL REHABILITATION IMPACT: High-intensity LE-CIMT may be a feasible and useful treatment option in outpatient clinics to improve post-stroke walking ability.

