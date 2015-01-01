Abstract

We carried out a retrospective single-center study and analyzed all patients who have been admitted to our intensive care burn unit following suicide attempt and accidental burns within 14 years. Clinical and demographic parameters were collected and evaluated. Propensity score matching was performed in order to minimize the confounding effect of the parameters age, sex, total body surface area (TBSA) and the presence of full-thickness burns and inhalation injury. 45 burn patients following attempted suicide by burning and 1266 patients following accidental burn injury were admitted. Patients with suicidal burn injuries were significantly younger and showed significantly higher burn severity, reflected by larger TBSA affected, higher incidence of full-thickness burns and inhalation injury. They also experienced increased hospital length of stay and longer ventilation durations. Their in-hospital mortality was significantly higher. Following propensity score matching in 42 case pairs, no differences were detected with regard to in-hospital mortality, hospital length of stay, duration of mechanical ventilation and frequency of surgical interventions. Attempted suicide by burning is associated with overall worse outcomes and higher mortality rates. Following propensity score matching, significant differences in outcomes were no longer detectable. Given the comparable survival probability compared to accidentally burned patients, life-sustaining treatment should not be withheld in burn patients following suicide attempt.

Language: en