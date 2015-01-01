Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of the study was to examine helmet use, incidence of injury, and patient outcomes in a rural cohort of equestrian accidents. MATERIAL AND METHODS: EHR records of patients admitted to a Level II ACS trauma center in the North-west United States were reviewed for helmet use. Injuries were categorized according to International Classification of Diseases-9/10 code.



RESULTS: Of 53 identified cases, helmets only reduced superficial injury (χ(2) (1) = 4.837, P = 0.028). Intracranial injury rates were not different between those with and without helmets (P > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: In equine related injury, helmets protect against superficial injury but not intracranial injury in Western riders. More investigation is needed to assess why this is the case and determine ways to decrease intracranial injury.

Language: en