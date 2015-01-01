|
Citation
|
Carter BT, Richardson MD. J. Neurosci. Rural Pract. 2023; 14(1): 161-164.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36891097
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The aim of the study was to examine helmet use, incidence of injury, and patient outcomes in a rural cohort of equestrian accidents. MATERIAL AND METHODS: EHR records of patients admitted to a Level II ACS trauma center in the North-west United States were reviewed for helmet use. Injuries were categorized according to International Classification of Diseases-9/10 code.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Concussion; Helmet; Equestrian; Intracranial