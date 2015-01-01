|
Citation
Vranda MN, Janardhana N, Kumar CN. J. Neurosci. Rural Pract. 2023; 14(1): 98-102.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
36891117
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Violence against women has been associated with serious health and mental health consequences. Health-care professionals play an important role in screening and providing care and support to victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) in the hospital setting. There is no culturally relevant tool to assess the mental health professional (MHP) preparedness to screen for partner violence in the clinical setting. This research aimed towards developing and standardizing scale to measure MHP preparedness and perceived skills in responding to IPV in the clinical setting.
Language: en
Keywords
Violence; Preparedness; Screening; Providers; Respond