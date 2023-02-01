Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Human trafficking is an urgent health threat. This study sought to psychometrically validate the novel Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Knowledge and Attitudes Toward Human Trafficking scale.



METHOD: Using data from a 2018 study of pediatric-focused advanced practice registered nurses (n = 777), this secondary analysis examined dimensionality and reliability of the survey.



RESULTS: The Cronbach α for scale constructs was < 0.7 for knowledge and 0.78 for attitudes. Exploratory and confirmatory analyses identified a bifactor model for knowledge with relative fit indexes within standard cutoffs, root mean square error of approximation = 0.03, comparative fit index = 0.95, Tucker-Lewis index = 0.94, and standardized root mean square residual = 0.06. The attitudes construct indicated a 2-factor model with root mean square error of approximation = 0.04, comparative fit index = 0.99, Tucker-Lewis index = 0.98, and standardized root mean square residual = 0.06, within standard cutoffs.



DISCUSSION: The scale is a promising tool in advancing nursing response to trafficking but needs further refinement to increase utility and uptake.

Language: en