SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sunny CE, Peck JL, Sonney J. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pedhc.2023.02.001

PMID

36894447

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Human trafficking is an urgent health threat. This study sought to psychometrically validate the novel Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Knowledge and Attitudes Toward Human Trafficking scale.

METHOD: Using data from a 2018 study of pediatric-focused advanced practice registered nurses (n = 777), this secondary analysis examined dimensionality and reliability of the survey.

RESULTS: The Cronbach α for scale constructs was < 0.7 for knowledge and 0.78 for attitudes. Exploratory and confirmatory analyses identified a bifactor model for knowledge with relative fit indexes within standard cutoffs, root mean square error of approximation = 0.03, comparative fit index = 0.95, Tucker-Lewis index = 0.94, and standardized root mean square residual = 0.06. The attitudes construct indicated a 2-factor model with root mean square error of approximation = 0.04, comparative fit index = 0.99, Tucker-Lewis index = 0.98, and standardized root mean square residual = 0.06, within standard cutoffs.

DISCUSSION: The scale is a promising tool in advancing nursing response to trafficking but needs further refinement to increase utility and uptake.


Language: en

Keywords

Human trafficking; item response theory; psychometric validation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print