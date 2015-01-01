|
Hallock H, Mantwill M, Vajkoczy P, Wolfarth B, Reinsberger C, Lampit A, Finke C. Neurol. Clin. Pract. 2023; 13(2): e200123.
Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins
36891462
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The incidence of sport-related concussion (SRC) has been increasing in different sports and its impact on long-term cognitive function is increasingly recognized. In this study, we review the epidemiology, neuropathophysiology, clinical symptoms, and long-term consequences of SRC with a specific focus on cognition.
Language: en