Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The incidence of sport-related concussion (SRC) has been increasing in different sports and its impact on long-term cognitive function is increasingly recognized. In this study, we review the epidemiology, neuropathophysiology, clinical symptoms, and long-term consequences of SRC with a specific focus on cognition.



RECENT FINDINGS: Repeated concussions are associated with an increased risk of several neurologic diseases and long-term cognitive deficits. To improve cognitive outcomes in athletes with SRC, standardized guidelines for the assessment and management of SRC are vital. However, current concussion management guidelines lack procedures for rehabilitating acute and long-term cognitive symptoms.



SUMMARY: Increased awareness for the management and rehabilitation of cognitive symptoms in SRC is needed in all clinical neurologists treating professional and amateur athletes. We propose cognitive training as a prehabilitation tool to alleviate the severity of cognitive symptoms and as a rehabilitative tool to improve cognitive recovery postinjury.

Language: en