Citation
Brooks SK, Patel D, Greenberg N. Occup. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36893355
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Diplomatic personnel frequently relocate as part of their roles, requiring them to adapt to various cultural and political conditions; many are also at risk of experiencing trauma from being deployed to high-threat postings. With diplomatic personnel having to balance the usual pressures of their work with the uncertainties of COVID-19 in recent years, it is particularly important now to understand how to protect their mental health. AIMS: To synthesize existing literature on the well-being of diplomatic personnel to improve understanding of how to protect their mental health.
