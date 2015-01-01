SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brooks SK, Patel D, Greenberg N. Occup. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/occmed/kqad032

36893355

BACKGROUND: Diplomatic personnel frequently relocate as part of their roles, requiring them to adapt to various cultural and political conditions; many are also at risk of experiencing trauma from being deployed to high-threat postings. With diplomatic personnel having to balance the usual pressures of their work with the uncertainties of COVID-19 in recent years, it is particularly important now to understand how to protect their mental health. AIMS: To synthesize existing literature on the well-being of diplomatic personnel to improve understanding of how to protect their mental health.

METHODS: A scoping review was carried out to explore what is already known about the well-being of staff working in diplomatic roles. Four databases were searched and reference lists, as well as one key journal, were hand-searched.

RESULTS: Fifteen relevant publications were included. There was little consensus as to how the psychological well-being of diplomatic personnel compares to other populations or which factors predict well-being. Diplomats' psychological responses to traumatic experiences appeared similar to those of other trauma-exposed occupational groups.

CONCLUSIONS: Further research is needed to better understand the well-being of diplomatic personnel, particularly those not deployed to high-threat posts.


