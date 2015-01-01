Abstract

Online maps showing locations for voluntary, temporary firearm storage are a novel approach in suicide and injury prevention. A study team from two states with maps (Colorado and Washington) interviewed leaders from six additional states with maps and six without. Key considerations for map creation were: trust and partnerships; legal issues; funding; and map maintenance. Addressing these considerations - through stronger networks, liability protection, or sustainable programming - may enhance dissemination and use of out-of-home firearm storage options.

