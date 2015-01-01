|
Citation
|
Betz ME, Barnard LM, Knoepke CE, Rivara FP, Rowhani-Rahbar A. Prev. Med. Rep. 2023; 32: e102167.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36891542
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Online maps showing locations for voluntary, temporary firearm storage are a novel approach in suicide and injury prevention. A study team from two states with maps (Colorado and Washington) interviewed leaders from six additional states with maps and six without. Key considerations for map creation were: trust and partnerships; legal issues; funding; and map maintenance. Addressing these considerations - through stronger networks, liability protection, or sustainable programming - may enhance dissemination and use of out-of-home firearm storage options.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Injury prevention; Firearm; Community program; Qualitative; Storage