Journal Article

Citation

Betz ME, Barnard LM, Knoepke CE, Rivara FP, Rowhani-Rahbar A. Prev. Med. Rep. 2023; 32: e102167.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pmedr.2023.102167

PMID

36891542

PMCID

PMC9986617

Abstract

Online maps showing locations for voluntary, temporary firearm storage are a novel approach in suicide and injury prevention. A study team from two states with maps (Colorado and Washington) interviewed leaders from six additional states with maps and six without. Key considerations for map creation were: trust and partnerships; legal issues; funding; and map maintenance. Addressing these considerations - through stronger networks, liability protection, or sustainable programming - may enhance dissemination and use of out-of-home firearm storage options.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Injury prevention; Firearm; Community program; Qualitative; Storage

