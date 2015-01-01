|
Citation
|
Park JY, Rogers ML, Bloch-Elkouby S, Richards JA, Lee S, Galynker I, You S. Psychiatry Investig. 2023; 20(2): 162-173.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36891601
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Because of the exceptionally high suicide rates in South Korea, new assessment methods are needed to improve suicide prevention. The current study aims to validate the revised Suicide Crisis Inventory-2 (SCI-2), a self-report measure that assesses a cognitiveaffective pre-suicidal state in a Korean sample.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Risk assessment; Suicide Crisis Inventory-2