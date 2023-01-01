|
Citation
King PR, Beehler GP, Donnelly K, Funderburk JS, Pengelly C, Wade M, Kretzmer T, Wray LO. Rehabil. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
36892882
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) are common among Veterans. Although the majority of neurobehavioral symptoms resolve following mTBI, studies with Veteran samples demonstrate a high frequency and chronicity of neurobehavioral complaints (e.g., difficulties with attention, frustration tolerance) often attributed to mTBI. Recent opinions suggest the primacy of mental health treatment, and existing mTBI practice guidelines promote patient-centered intervention beginning in primary care (PC). However, trial evidence regarding effective clinical management in PC is lacking. This study evaluated the feasibility and acceptability of a brief, PC-based problem-solving intervention to reduce psychological distress and neurobehavioral complaints. RESEARCH METHOD/DESIGN: Mixed method open clinical trial of 12 combat Veterans with a history of mTBI, chronic neurobehavioral complaints, and psychological distress. Measures included qualitative and quantitative indicators of feasibility (recruitment and retention metrics, interview feedback), patient acceptability (treatment satisfaction, perceived effectiveness), and change in psychological distress as measured by the Brief Symptom Inventory-18.
Language: en