Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) are common among Veterans. Although the majority of neurobehavioral symptoms resolve following mTBI, studies with Veteran samples demonstrate a high frequency and chronicity of neurobehavioral complaints (e.g., difficulties with attention, frustration tolerance) often attributed to mTBI. Recent opinions suggest the primacy of mental health treatment, and existing mTBI practice guidelines promote patient-centered intervention beginning in primary care (PC). However, trial evidence regarding effective clinical management in PC is lacking. This study evaluated the feasibility and acceptability of a brief, PC-based problem-solving intervention to reduce psychological distress and neurobehavioral complaints. RESEARCH METHOD/DESIGN: Mixed method open clinical trial of 12 combat Veterans with a history of mTBI, chronic neurobehavioral complaints, and psychological distress. Measures included qualitative and quantitative indicators of feasibility (recruitment and retention metrics, interview feedback), patient acceptability (treatment satisfaction, perceived effectiveness), and change in psychological distress as measured by the Brief Symptom Inventory-18.



RESULTS: The protocol was successfully delivered via in-person and telehealth treatment modalities (4.3 sessions attended on average; 58% completed the full protocol). Patient interview data suggested that treatment content was personally relevant, and patients were satisfied with their experience. Treatment completers described the intervention as helpful and reported corresponding reductions in psychological distress (ES = 1.8). Dropout was influenced by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



CONCLUSIONS/IMPLICATIONS: Further study with a more diverse, randomized sample is warranted. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

