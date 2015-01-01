Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disparities in suicidal ideation (SI) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) are evident in both Native American and minoritized sexual identity groups, relative to non-Hispanic White and heterosexual groups. However, Native Americans report lower drinking and binge drinking rates than White adults. Persons with intersecting identities, specifically Native Americans with minoritized sexual identities, may be at greater risk for SI and drinking, binge drinking, and AUD than White and Native American heterosexual adults.



METHODS: Five years (2015-2019) of National Survey of Drug Use and Health data were combined (N = 130,157). Multinomial logistic regressions tested racial (Native American vs White) and sexual identity (lesbian/gay/bisexual vs heterosexual) differences in odds of SI, drinking, and co-occurring SI + drinking, versus neither SI/drinking. Subsequent analyses examined SI + binge drinking, and SI + AUD.



RESULTS: Compared to White heterosexual adults, Native American heterosexual adults reported lower co-occurring SI + drinking odds, whereas Native American sexual minoritized adults reported higher odds. Native American sexual minoritized groups showed greater co-occurring SI + binge drinking odds and greater co-occurring SI + AUD odds compared to White heterosexual adults. Native American sexual minoritized adults showed greater SI only compared to White sexual minoritized adults. Sexual minoritized Native Americans showed higher odds of co-occurring SI + drinking, binge drinking, and AUD than White heterosexual adults.



CONCLUSIONS: Native American sexual minoritized groups showed higher likelihood of co-occurring SI + drinking, binge drinking, and AUD relative to both White and Native American heterosexual adults. Disparities warrant outreach for suicide and AUD prevention for Native American sexual minoritized adults.

