|
Citation
|
Kelly LM, Shepherd BF, Brochu PM, Zajac K. Addict. Behav. 2023; 142: e107674.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36905898
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Disparities in suicidal ideation (SI) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) are evident in both Native American and minoritized sexual identity groups, relative to non-Hispanic White and heterosexual groups. However, Native Americans report lower drinking and binge drinking rates than White adults. Persons with intersecting identities, specifically Native Americans with minoritized sexual identities, may be at greater risk for SI and drinking, binge drinking, and AUD than White and Native American heterosexual adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Binge drinking; Suicidal ideation; Bisexual; Native American/Alaska Native; Sexual identity