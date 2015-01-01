Abstract

Brain injury from ground level falls (GLF) is common and has substantial morbidity. We identified a potential head protection device (HPD). This report describes predicted future compliance. 21 elderly patients were provided a HPD and were evaluated on admission and after discharge. Compliance, ease of use, and comfort were evaluated. Differences between categorical variables (gender, race, age group1, 55-77 years; group2, 78+) and compliance were tested using the chi-squared statistic. HPD compliance at baseline was 90% with 85% at follow-up (P =.33). No difference with HPD interaction (P =.72), ease of use (P =.57), and comfort (P =.77). Weight was a concern on follow-up (P =.001). Age group1 was more compliant (P=.05). At two months, patients were compliant with no falls recorded. The identified HPD with modifications has a high predicted compliance in this population. After the device is modified, effectiveness will be assessed.

