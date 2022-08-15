Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The role of digital health in providing psychological treatment and support for the prevention of suicide is well documented. Particular emphasis has been placed on digital health technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing psychological support reduces the burden of mental health conditions. The challenge is to provide support in the context of patient isolation, which highlights the role of digital technology (video conferencing, smartphone apps and social media). There is, however, a dearth of literature where experts by experience have been involved in the end-to-end process of developing digital health tools for suicide prevention.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This study aims to codesign a digital health tool for suicide prevention focusing on the enablers and barriers. The scoping review protocol is phase I within a three-phase study. The protocol will inform the second phase of the study which is the scoping review. The results of the review will inform a funding application to National Institute for Health and Care Research to codesign a digital health tool for suicide prevention (the third phase). The search strategy will follow the Joanna Briggs Institute Reviewer's Manual for Scoping Reviews and incorporates the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses Extension for Scoping Reviews checklist to ensure reporting standards are maintained. The methodology will be supplemented by frameworks by Arksey and O'Malley and Levac et al. The search strategy dates for screening are from November 2022 to March 2023. Five databases will be searched: Medline, Scopus, CINAHL, PsycInfo and Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. Grey literature searches include government and non-government health websites, Google and Google Scholar. The data will be extracted and organised into relevant categories. The results will be synthesised into themes and inform phase II of the study. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Ethics granted by the University of Bradford on 15 August 2022, reference E995. The project team will design a digital health tool, results will be published in a peer-review journal and disseminated through conferences. STUDY REGISTRATION NUMBER: Safety (Mental Health) Innovation Challenge Fund 2022-2023 Protocol RM0223/42079 Ver 0.1.

