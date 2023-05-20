SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Che Had NH, Alavi K, Md Akhir N, Muhammad Nur IR, Shuhaimi MSZ, Foong HF. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(5).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph20054243

36901256

PMC10001925

The phenomenon of ageing may contribute to the rise of the dependent population. Due to the obstacles and difficulties they confront, the elderly's mobility decreases significantly. The aim of this article is to identify factors associated with mobility barriers in older adults. The method employed is an examination of articles published between 2011 and 2022 to identify common themes in previous studies. Four search engines were being used, and 32 articles have been included. This study demonstrated that health is a major factor associated with decreased mobility. This review identified four types of barriers which are health, built environment, socio-economic background and social relation change. This review could help policy makers and gerontologist in identifying solutions to resolve the mobility issues in older people.


Language: en

barriers; mobility; challenges; elderly well-being; sustainable development goals (SDGs)

