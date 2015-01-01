Abstract

The main objective of this study was to investigate the effect of burnout on suicidal behaviours and the mediating effect of self-esteem in this relationship. A total of 1172 healthcare professionals working in Portugal's private and public sector organisations participated in this study. The results indicate a high level of burnout among these professionals and that exhaustion (β = 0.16; p < 0.001) and disengagement (β = 0.24; p < 0.001) positively and significantly affect suicidal behaviours. In turn, self-esteem has a significant and negative effect (β = -0.51; p < 0.001) on suicidal behaviours. Self-esteem moderates the relationship between disengagement and suicidal behaviours (B = -0.12; p < 0.001) and the relationship between exhaustion and suicidal behaviours (B = -0.11; p < 0.001), representing an essential variable for future lines of research, namely on the role of self-esteem in preventing burnout and suicidal behaviours in professionals from other professional areas.

