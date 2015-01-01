Abstract

This paper describes the prevalence of and factors associated with intimate partner violence (IPV) in the urgent care setting and an academic emergency department in Appalachia. A questionnaire assessing social support, mental and physical health status, substance use, and intimate partner violence was administered to 236 women seeking care in an academic emergency department or two affiliated urgent care clinics. Data collected were compared to IPV screening data from medical records. Separate logistic regression models were fit to estimate the association between sociodemographic and health-related factors and lifetime physical and sexual intimate partner violence, adjusted for the clinical setting. Of the 236 participating women, 63 were seen in the emergency department and 173 were seen in an urgent care clinic. Emergency department patients were significantly more likely to report lifetime threatened physical, physical, or sexual abuse. Based on medical records, over 20% of participants had not been screened for IPV by clinical staff during their healthcare visit. Of those that were screened, none disclosed IPV, despite a substantial proportion reporting IPV on the survey. Although survey reports of IPV were lower in the urgent care clinics, this remains an important location to introduce screenings and resources.

Language: en