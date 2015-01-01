Abstract

Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a serious traumatic brain injury and the leading cause of death in children younger than 2 years. The development of experimental animal models to simulate clinical AHT cases is challenging. Several animal models have been designed to mimic the pathophysiological and behavioral changes in pediatric AHT, ranging from lissencephalic rodents to gyrencephalic piglets, lambs, and non-human primates. These models can provide helpful information for AHT, but many studies utilizing them lack consistent and rigorous characterization of brain changes and have low reproducibility of the inflicted trauma. Clinical translatability of animal models is also limited due to significant structural differences between developing infant human brains and the brains of animals, and an insufficient ability to mimic the effects of long-term degenerative diseases and to model how secondary injuries impact the development of the brain in children. Nevertheless, animal models can provide clues on biochemical effectors that mediate secondary brain injury after AHT including neuroinflammation, excitotoxicity, reactive oxygen toxicity, axonal damage, and neuronal death. They also allow for investigation of the interdependency of injured neurons and analysis of the cell types involved in neuronal degeneration and malfunction. This review first focuses on the clinical challenges in diagnosing AHT and describes various biomarkers in clinical AHT cases. Then typical preclinical biomarkers such as microglia and astrocytes, reactive oxygen species, and activated N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors in AHT are described, and the value and limitations of animal models in preclinical drug discovery for AHT are discussed.

