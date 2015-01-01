Abstract

There is limited research that directly compares the effect of reduced speed with reduced propulsive force production (PFP) on age-related gait changes. We aimed to determine how changes in the gait of older adults correlate with age, speed, or peak PFP over a 6-year span. We collected kinematics and kinetics of 17 older subjects at 2 time points. We determined which biomechanical variables changed significantly between visits and used linear regressions to determine whether combinations of self-selected walking speed, peak PFP, and age correlated to changes in these variables. We found a suite of gait-related changes that occurred in the 6-year period, in line with previous aging studies. Of the 10 significant changes, we found 2 with significant regressions. Self-selected walking speed was a significant indicator of step length, not peak PFP or age. Peak PFP was a significant indicator for knee flexion. None of the biomechanical changes were correlated to the chronological age of the subjects. Few gait parameters had a correlation to the independent variables, suggesting that changes in gait mechanics were not solely correlated to peak PFP, speed, and/or age. This study improves understanding of changes in ambulation that lead to age-related gait modifications.

