Abstract

Vehicular visible light communications (VLC) are considered a suitable technology for vehicular platooning applications. Nevertheless, this domain imposes strict performance requirements. Although numerous works have shown that VLC technology is compatible with platooning applications, existing studies are mainly focused on the physical layer performances, mostly ignoring the disruptive effects generated by neighboring vehicular VLC links. Nevertheless, the 5.9 GHz Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) experience has shown that mutual interference can significantly affect the packed delivery ratio, pointing out that these effects should be analyzed for vehicular VLC networks as well. In this context, this article provides a comprehensive investigation focused on the effects of mutual interference generated by neighboring vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) VLC links. Therefore, this work provides an intensive analytical investigation based on simulation and also on experimental results that demonstrate that although ignored, the influence of mutual interference is highly disruptive in vehicular VLC applications. Hence, it has been shown that without preventive measures, the Packet Delivery Ratio (PDR) can decrease below the imposed 90% limit for almost the entire service area. The results have also shown that although less aggressive, multi-user interference affects V2V links even in short-distance conditions. Therefore, this article has the merit of emphasizing a new challenge for vehicular VLC links and points out the importance of multiple-access techniques integration.

Language: en