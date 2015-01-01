Abstract

Data transmission in intelligent transportation systems is being challenged by a variety of factors, such as open wireless communication channels, that pose problems related to security, anonymity, and privacy. To achieve secure data transmission, several authentication schemes are proposed by various researchers. The most predominant schemes are based on identity-based and public-key cryptography techniques. Due to limitations such as key escrow in identity-based cryptography and certificate management in public-key cryptography, certificate-less authentication schemes arrived to counter these challenges. This paper presents a comprehensive survey on the classification of various types of certificate-less authentication schemes and their features. The schemes are classified based on their type of authentication, the techniques used, the attacks they address, and their security requirements. This survey highlights the performance comparison of various authentication schemes and presents the gaps in them, thereby providing insights for the realization of intelligent transportation systems.

