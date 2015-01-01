|
Citation
|
Xing L, Yu L, Zheng O, Abdel-Aty M. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 185: e107011.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36898230
|
Abstract
|
In the diverging area of toll plazas, the absence of lane markings, the gradual widening of lanes, and the crossing of vehicles with different tolling methods increase the likelihood of collisions. This study proposed a concept of motion constraint degree to investigate traffic conflict risks in the toll plaza diverging area. On the basis of the motion constraint degree, a two-step method was developed, in which all potentially influencing factors were separated into two parts. The first part was used to analyze the association between the motion constraint degree and some factors, while the remaining factors were utilized for risk regression/prediction together with the motion constraint degree. The random parameters logit model was applied for regression analysis and four prevalent machine learning models were employed for risk prediction.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Machine learning; Driving behavior; Traffic conflict; Motion constraint degree; Random parameters logit; Toll plaza diverging area