Ellehauge E, Thoustrup C, Nielsen MN, Pagsberg AK, Hagstrøm J. Acta Psychiatr. Scand. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36905374
INTRODUCTION: Emotional dysregulation (ED) is a transdiagnostic phenomenon that has received increased attention, due to its potential ability to explain the development and maintenance of various psychiatric disorders. The identification of ED may serve as a potential target for both preventive and treatment interventions, however, the frequency of transdiagnostic ED among children and adolescents has not previously been evaluated. Our aim was to evaluate the frequency and types of ED in accepted and rejected referrals to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Center (CAMHC), Mental Health Services, Copenhagen, Denmark, regardless of psychiatric status and across diagnoses. We aimed to evaluate how often ED would be a leading cause in seeking professional help, and whether children with ED not directly reflecting symptoms of known psychopathology would have higher rejection rates than children with more distinct symptoms of psychopathology. Finally, we assessed associations between sex and age with various types of ED.
emotion regulation; psychopathology; child and adolescent psychiatry; Emotional dysregulation; retrospective chart review; transdiagnostic