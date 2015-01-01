|
Whitmyre ED, Esposito-Smythers C, Goldberg DG, Scalzo G, Defayette AB, López RJ. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36899466
OBJECTIVE: Safety planning is a critical evidence-based intervention used to prevent suicide among individuals who report suicidal ideation or behavior. There is a dearth of research on optimal ways to disseminate and implement safety plans in community settings. The present study examined one implementation strategy, a 1-hour virtual pre-implementation training, designed to teach clinicians to effectively use an electronic safety plan template (ESPT), integrated with suicide risk assessment tools, in the context of a measurement feedback system. We examined the effect of this training on clinician knowledge and self-efficacy in use of safety planning as well as ESPT completion rates.
suicide; youth; safety planning; Clinician training