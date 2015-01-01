Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Experiencing the suicide of a parent or a sibling is one of the most disruptive and stressful events in the life of a child or adolescent. Yet, little is known about the effectiveness of support offered to children and adolescents bereaved by suicide. This study aimed to evaluate participant and facilitator's perceived helpfulness of the new online Let's Talk Suicide program, piloted in 2021.



METHOD: Thematic Analysis of qualitative interviews with 4 children, 7 parents, and 3 facilitators (N = 14).



RESULTS: The analysis identified four themes focused on suicide bereavement specific support, the online environment experiences, expectations and perceived outcomes of the program, and parents' involvement in the program.



CONCLUSIONS: The young participants, parents, and facilitators were very positive about the program. They felt that it supported the children in their grief after suicide, helped to normalize their experiences, offered social support from peers and professionals, and enhanced their language and skills to express themselves and to deal with their emotions. Though longitudinal research is needed, the new program seems to address an existing gap in postvention services for children and adolescents bereaved by suicide.HIGHLIGHTSThe children felt supported in their grief as it enhanced their skills and language to express themselves.The program also acknowledged the parents and supported them in their parenting role.Future longitudinal studies may enhance the evidence of effectiveness of the program.

