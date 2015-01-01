|
Krysinska K, Currier D, Andriessen K. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36899479
OBJECTIVE: Experiencing the suicide of a parent or a sibling is one of the most disruptive and stressful events in the life of a child or adolescent. Yet, little is known about the effectiveness of support offered to children and adolescents bereaved by suicide. This study aimed to evaluate participant and facilitator's perceived helpfulness of the new online Let's Talk Suicide program, piloted in 2021.
children; evaluation; suicide; intervention; support; Bereavement