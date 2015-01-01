Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Recently, Chinese ministries and commissions have issued a series of policies and systems in response to violent injuries to doctors, physical violence have been managed to a certain extent. However, verbal violence has not been deterred and is still prevalent, it has not received appropriate attention. This study thus aimed to assess the impact of verbal violence on the organisational level and identify its risk factors among healthcare workers, so as to provide practical methods for verbal violence reduction and treatment of the complete period.



METHODS: Six tertiary public hospitals were selected in three provinces (cities) in China. After excluding physical and sexual violence, a total of 1567 remaining samples were included in this study. Descriptive, univariate, Pearson correlation and mediated regression analyses were employed to assess the difference between the variables, emotional responses of healthcare workers to verbal violence and the relationship between verbal violence and emotional exhaustion, job satisfaction, and work engagement.



RESULTS: Nearly half of the healthcare workers in China's tertiary public hospitals experienced verbal violence last year. Healthcare workers who experienced verbal violence had strong emotional response. The exposure of healthcare workers to verbal violence significantly positively predicted the emotional exhaustion (r=0.20, p<0.01), significantly negatively predicted job satisfaction (r=-0.17, p<0.01) and work engagement (r=-0.18, p<0.01), but was not associated with turnover intention. Emotional exhaustion partially mediated the effects of verbal violence on job satisfaction and work engagement.



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate that the incidence of workplace verbal violence in tertiary public hospitals in China is high and cannot be ignored. This study is to demonstrate the organisational-level impact of verbal violence experienced by healthcare workers and to propose training solutions to help healthcare workers reduce the frequency and mitigate the impact of verbal violence.

