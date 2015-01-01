Abstract

BACKGROUND: Horse and cattle-related trauma is a common presentation to regional hospitals in Australia. We review local incidence and patterns of injuries relating to horse and cattle trauma over a three-year period at the Toowoomba Base Hospital within the Darling Downs region in Queensland, an area rich in cattle farming and equestrian recreation.



METHODS: We conducted a single-centre retrospective cohort study. The inclusion criteria were all patients presenting with injuries following cattle or horse-related incidents between January 2018 and April 2021. Primary outcomes were the mechanism of trauma, confirmed injuries, and the need for admission, operative intervention, or inter-hospital transfer.



RESULTS: A total of 1002 individuals (55% female; mean age 34 years; median Injury Severity Score (ISS) 2) were identified during the study period. Presentations relating to horses (81%) were more frequent than cattle (19%). The most common mechanism of injury was "falling" for horse incidents (68%) and "trampling" for cattle incidents (40%). Horse incidents often resulted in soft tissue injury (55%), upper limb fracture (19%), or lower limb fracture (9%). Cattle incidents often resulted in soft tissue injury (57%), upper limb fracture (15%), and rib fracture (15%). Overall, 14% required admission, 13% required operative intervention, and 1% required inter-hospital transfer.



CONCLUSIONS: This local series demonstrates a high volume of cattle and horse-related trauma in our region. Whilst most patients are managed locally without operative intervention, the high frequency of injuries observed necessitates further development of preventative measures and safety advocacy.

Language: en