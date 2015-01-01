Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the feasibility and acceptability of a volunteer-led balance programme for older adults.



METHODS: A feasibility cluster RCT with focus groups were conducted in faith-based institutions. Eligibility criteria were: participants were ≥65 years, able to do five times sit -to-stand, had no falls in the previous six months and had good mental capacity. The intervention included supervised group exercises and exercise booklets for six months, education and a fall poster. Assessments included, TUG, MCTSiB, FTST, FES, mABC, OPQoL and DGLS at baseline, 6 weeks, and 6 months. Feasibility measures included numbers of volunteers, sessions, and volunteers" time commitment, views of participants about sustainability of program using qualitative focus groups and volunteers' ability to deliver programme.



RESULTS: Three churches participated with 31 participants in each group. Participants had a mean age of 77.3 years, were 100% British, and 79% female. The sample size estimate for a future trial using TUG, was 79 per group. Focus groups showed perceived social and physical improvements in participants, need to extend the programme to the wider community, and increased confidence, participation and socialisation.



CONCLUSION: The community-based balance training in faith-based institutions, was feasible and acceptable in one geographical area and requires evaluation in cohesive diverse communities.Implications for RehabilitationIf an institution or a community is united through faith, culture, national roots, or tradition, then these groups are ideal for such balance rehabilitation programmes, because of the familiarity of the location and people, cohesive culture or their ideology to help their communities.Participants and volunteers perceived improved participation, confidence and socialisation and were keen to continue programme.It is important to develop community-based falls prevention programmes that the National Health Service (NHS) can partially support using volunteers to reduce the burden of falls in the community and for the NHS.

Language: en