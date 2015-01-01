Abstract

Considering plastic exposure patterns in modern society, the effects of exposure to leachate from boiled-water treated plastic products on cognitive function was probed in mice through changes in gut microbiota diversity. In this study, Institute for Cancer Research (ICR) mice were used to establish drinking water exposure models of three popular kinds of plastic products, including non-woven tea bags, food-grade plastic bags and disposable paper cups. 16S rRNA was used to detect changes in the gut microbiota of mice. Behavioral, histopathology, biochemistry, and molecular biology experiments were used to evaluate cognitive function in mice. Our results showed that the diversity and composition of gut microbiota changed at genus level compared to control group. Nonwoven tea bags-treated mice were proved an increase in Lachnospiraceae and a decreased in Muribaculaceae in gut. Alistipes was increased under the intervention of food grade plastic bags. Muribaculaceae decreased and Clostridium increased in disposable paper cups group. The new object recognition index of mice in the non-woven tea bag and disposable paper cup groups decreased, and amyloid β-protein (Aβ) and tau phosphorylation (P-tau) protein deposition. Cell damage and neuroinflammation were observed in the three intervention groups. Totally speaking, oral exposure to leachate from boiled-water treated plastic results in cognitive decline and neuroinflammation in mammals, which is likely related to MGBA and changes in gut microbiota.

