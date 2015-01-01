Abstract

Despite preventive measures and initiatives, road traffic accidents are on the rise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This study aimed to investigate the emergency medical service unit's response to RTA by socio-demographic and accident-related variables in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This retrospective survey included Saudi Red Crescent Authority data on road traffic accidents between 2016 and 2020. As part of the study, information on sociodemographic characteristics (e.g., age, sex, and nationality), accident-related data (type and place of the accident), and response time to road traffic accidents were extracted. Our study included 95,372 cases of road traffic accidents recorded by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between 2016 and 2020. Descriptive analyses were performed to explore the emergency medical service unit's response time to road traffic accidents, and linear regression analyses were performed to investigate the predictors of response time. Most of the road traffic accident cases were among males (59.1%), and the age group of 25-34 years accounted for about a quarter (24.3%), while the mean age of the road traffic accident cases was 30.13 (±12.86) years. Among the regions, the capital city of Riyadh experienced the highest proportion of road traffic accidents (25.3%). In most road traffic accidents, the mission acceptance time was excellent (0-60 s; 93.7%), movement duration was excellent (<120 s; 91.1%), reaching site duration was excellent (<12 min; 57.9%), treatment start time was excellent (<120 s; 76.4%), duration at the scene was poor (>15 min; 40.8%), reaching hospital duration was good (30-60 min; 52.7%), and in-hospital duration was poor (>15 min; 44.1%). Regions, places and types of accidents, age, gender, and nationality of victims were significantly associated with different parameters of response time. Excellent response time was observed in most of the parameters except the duration at the scene, reaching hospital duration, and in-hospital duration. Apart from the initiatives to prevent road traffic accidents, policymakers should focus on strategies to improve accident response time to save lives.

Language: en