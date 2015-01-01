|
Ricci V, De Berardis D, Maina G, Martinotti G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(5): e3920.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36900931
BACKGROUND: Over the last ten years, the video game industry has grown exponentially, involving about 2.5 billion young adults in the world. The estimated global prevalence of gaming addiction has been reported to be 3.5% ranging from 0.21% to 57.5% in the general population. Moreover, during the recent COVID-19 pandemic period, school closures and stay-at-home measures have also further increased the opportunities for prolonged and intensified playing of video games. Little is known about the relationship between IGD and psychosis, and the literature is still scarce. Some characteristics of patients with psychosis, particularly those with a first-episode psychosis (FEP), may suggest that these individuals would be particularly liable to develop IGD. CASE PRESENTATION: We report two cases of young patients with to Internet gaming disorder, experiencing early onset psychosis treated with antipsychotic therapy.
first-episode psychosis; schizophrenia; psychosis; early psychosis; internet gaming disorder; psychotic disorder; video games