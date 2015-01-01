Abstract

A construction site has specific risks and organizational conditions requiring on-site safety inspections. Paperwork inspections have important limitations that can be overcome by substituting paper records with digital registers and using new information and communication technologies. Although academic literature has provided several tools to carry out on-site safety inspections adopting new technologies, most construction sites are not currently ready to adopt them. This paper covers this need of on-site control by providing an application that uses a simple technology accessible to most construction companies. The main objective and contribution of this paper is to design, develop, and implement a mobile device application (App), named "RisGES". It is based on the model of risk that grounds the Construction Site Risk Assessment Tool (CONSRAT) and on the related models that connect risk with specific organizational and safety resources. This proposed application is aimed to assess the on-site risk and organizational structure by using new technologies and considering all relevant resources and material safety conditions. The paper includes practical examples of how to use RisGES in real settings. Evidence for the discriminant validity of CONSRAT is also provided. The RisGES tool is at once preventive and predictive since it yields a specific set of criteria for interventions intended to decrease the levels of risks on-site, as well as to detect improvement needs in the site structure and resources for increasing the safety levels.

