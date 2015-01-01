|
Leigh G, Muminovic M, Davey R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(5): e4221.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36901232
The school grounds provide students opportunities for respite, relaxation and relief from daily stresses during breaks in the school day. However, it is unclear whether secondary schoolyard designs adequately support the diverse and evolving needs of adolescents, particularly at a time when they are experiencing rapid emotional and physical developmental change. To investigate this, quantitative methods were used to explore differences in perceptions of schoolyard attractiveness and restorative quality based on student gender and year level. A school-wide survey was administered to approximately 284 students in years 7 to 10 at a secondary school in Canberra, Australia.
youth; perception; design; high school; restorative environment; schoolyard