Abstract

The South African university community is predominantly heterosexual, which fosters stigmatisation and discrimination against LGBTQI students despite the efforts to create conditions where LGBTQI students can succeed academically, socially, and personally. The study aimed to explore and describe the challenges experienced by LGBTQI students and their mental well-being as well as the coping behaviours adopted in a university in South Africa. This was accomplished using a descriptive phenomenological approach. A snowballing sampling method was used to select ten students who identified themselves as gay, lesbian, and bisexual (LGB). Semi-structured one-on-one interviews were conducted, and data were analysed thematically. The students perceived character defects stigma from fellow students and lecturers in and out of class. The mental health challenges experienced included a diminished sense of safety, lack of a sense of belonging, low self-esteem, and acting out of character. As a result, confrontation, passive withdrawal, and active dependent behaviour were utilised as different types of coping behaviour. The LGB students were subjected to stigma that negatively affected their mental health. Therefore, creating awareness about the rights of LGBTQI students to education, safety, and self-determination is recommended.

