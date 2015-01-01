Abstract

Exposure to heat is a recognized occupational risk factor. Deaths and accidents at work caused by high temperatures are underestimated. With the aim of detecting and monitoring heat-related illnesses and injuries, a prototype database of occupational events attributable to critical thermal conditions reported in Italian newspapers was created. Information was analyzed from national and local online newspapers using a web application. The analysis was conducted from May to September during the three-year period 2020-2022. Articles concerning 35 occupational heat-related illnesses and injuries were selected; 57.1% of the events were reported in 2022, and 31.4% of total accidents occurred in the month of July 2022, when the Universal Thermal Climate Index daily mean values corresponded to "moderate heat stress" (51.0%) and "strong heat stress" (49.0%). Fatal heat-related illnesses were the most frequent conditions described. In most cases, workers had been involved in outdoor activities in the construction sector. A comprehensive report was created by compiling all relevant newspaper articles to enhance awareness of this issue among relevant stakeholders and promote heat-risk prevention strategies in the current context where heatwaves are becoming increasingly frequent, intense and long-lasting.

