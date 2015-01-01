SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

González-Sala F, Tortosa-Pérez M, Peñaranda-Ortega M, Tortosa F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(5): e4655.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20054655

PMID

36901669

PMCID

PMC10001957

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Legalizing medical and recreational cannabis and decriminalizing this substance may have unanticipated effects on traffic safety. The present study aimed to assess the impact of cannabis legalization on traffic accidents.

METHODS: A systematic review was carried out following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) declaration of the articles included in the Web of Science (WoS) and Scopus databases. The number of papers included in the review was 29.

RESULTS: The results show that in 15 papers, there is a relationship between the legalization of medical and/or recreational cannabis and the number of traffic accidents, while in 5 papers, no such relationship is observed. In addition, nine articles indicate a greater number of risk behaviors related to driving after consumption, identifying young, male, and alcohol consumption together with cannabis as the risk profile.

CONCLUSIONS: It can be concluded that the legalization of medical and/or recreational cannabis has negative effects on road safety when considering the number of jobs that affect the number of fatalities.

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

road safety; cannabis; marijuana; systematic review; traffic accidents; legalization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print