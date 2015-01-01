Abstract

Sleep deprivation leads to reduced inhibitory control in individuals. However, the underlying neural mechanisms are poorly understood. Accordingly, this study aimed to investigate the effects of total sleep deprivation (TSD) on inhibitory control and their neuroelectrophysiological mechanisms from the perspective of the time course of cognitive processing and brain network connectivity, using event-related potential (ERP) and resting-state functional connectivity techniques. Twenty-five healthy male participants underwent 36 h of TSD (36-h TSD), completing Go/NoGo tasks and resting-state data acquisition before and after TSD; their behavioral and electroencephalogram data were recorded. Compared to baseline, participants' false alarms for NoGo stimuli increased significantly (t = -4.187, p < 0.001) after 36-h TSD. ERP results indicated that NoGo-N2 negative amplitude increased and latency was prolonged (t = 4.850, p < 0.001; t = -3.178, p < 0.01), and NoGo-P3 amplitude significantly decreased and latency was prolonged (t = 5.104, p < 0.001; t = -2.382, p < 0.05) after 36-h TSD. Functional connectivity analysis showed that the connectivity of the default mode and visual networks in the high alpha band was significantly reduced after TSD (t = 2.500, p = 0.030). Overall, the results suggest that the negative amplitude increase in N2 after 36-h TSD may reveal that more attention and cognitive resources are invested after TSD; the significant decrease in P3 amplitude may indicate the impairment of advanced cognitive processing. Further functional connectivity analysis indicated impairment of the brain's default mode network and visual information processing after TSD.

Language: en