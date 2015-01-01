Abstract

In recent years, Western and non-Western countries have experience increased reliance on probation services. However, prior research indicates that high job demands and ambiguous role responsibilities invoke feelings of stress and suggest the importance of understanding the relationship between stress and burnout and turnover. While past efforts largely focused on correctional officers (COs), less is known about how probation officers (POs) experience burnout and how organizational attributes may influence this relationship. Using survey data of federal POs (N = 80) across eight offices in a southern state, the current study examines the influence of individual characteristics and organizational attributes in predicting burnout and turnover intent. To answer our research questions, we perform a series of linear regression models.



FINDINGS suggest the importance of affective commitment for reducing POs' feelings of burnout and turnover intent. Implications of these findings and directions of future research are discussed.

