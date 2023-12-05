Abstract

The heterogeneity of symptoms in young patients with major depression disorder makes it difficult to properly identify and diagnose. Therefore, the appropriate evaluation of mood symptoms is important in early intervention. The aim of this study was to (a) establish dimensions of the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HDRS-17) in adolescents and young adults and (b) perform correlations between the identified dimensions and psychological variables (impulsivity, personality traits). This study enrolled 52 young patients with major depression disorder (MDD). The severity of the depressive symptoms was established using the HDRS-17. The factor structure of the scale was studied using the principal component analysis (PCA) with varimax rotation. The patients completed the self-reported Barratt Impulsiveness Scale (BIS-11) and Temperament and Character Inventory (TCI). The three dimensions of the HDRS-17 identified as core in adolescent and young patients with MDD were (1) psychic depression/motor retardation, (2) disturbed thinking, and (3) sleep disturbances/anxiety. In our study, dimension 1 correlated with reward dependence and cooperativeness; dimension 2 correlated with non-planning impulsivity, harm avoidance, and self-directedness; and dimension 3 correlated with reward dependence.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study supports the previous findings, which indicate that a certain set of clinical features (including the HDRS-17 dimensions, not only total score) may represent a vulnerability pattern that characterizes patients with depression.

Language: en