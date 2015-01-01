SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cheng YH, Pai MC, Shih BH, Jan SS, Lin CY, Chang LH. Scand. J. Occup. Ther. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/11038128.2023.2184420

PMID

36905632

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Older drivers with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) often show declining driving performance. Evidence is lacking regarding whether their driving skills can be improved after practice. AIMS/OBJECTIVES: To compare the practice effects of older drivers with MCI and drivers with normal cognition in an unfamiliar, standardized driving course with three practices.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Single-blind two-group observational design. Twelve drivers with confirmed MCI as the experimental group and ten with normal cognition (NC) as the control, all ≥ 55 years old. The primary outcome was to assess the practice effects, measured with an in-car global-positioning-system mobile application to compare the speed and directional control of a complex manoeuvre after practices. Secondary outcomes were to assess the pass/fail rate and mistakes observed for the 3(rd)/final on-road driving practice. No instructions were given during practice. Descriptive statistics and the Mann-Whitney U test were used for data analysis.

RESULTS: No significant inter-group difference in the pass/fail rate and number of mistakes. Some MCI drivers performed better in the speed and directional control of the S-Bend manoeuvre after practices.

CONCLUSIONS: The driving performance of drivers with MCI may improve with practice. SIGNIFICANCE: Older drivers with MCI may potentially benefit from driver retraining. CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier: NCT04648735).


Language: en

Keywords

driving rehabilitation; global positioning system; mild cognitive impairment; On-road driving assessment

