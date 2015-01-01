Abstract

The emergence of autonomous vehicles marks a shift in mobility. Conventional vehicles have been designed to prioritize the safety of drivers and passengers and increase fuel efficiency, while autonomous vehicles are developing as convergence technologies with a focus on more than just transportation. With the potential for autonomous vehicles to serve as an office or leisure space, the accuracy and stability of their driving technology is of utmost importance. However, commercializing autonomous vehicles has been challenging due to the limitations of current technology. This paper proposes a method to build a precision map for multi-sensor-based autonomous driving to improve the accuracy and stability of autonomous vehicle technology. The proposed method leverages dynamic high-definition maps to enhance the recognition rates and autonomous driving path recognition of objects in the vicinity of the vehicle, utilizing multiple sensors such as cameras, LIDAR, and RADAR. The goal is to improve the accuracy and stability of autonomous driving technology.

Language: en