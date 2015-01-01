SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Seo H, Lee K, Lee K. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(5): e2369.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s23052369

PMID

36904572

PMCID

PMC10007208

Abstract

The emergence of autonomous vehicles marks a shift in mobility. Conventional vehicles have been designed to prioritize the safety of drivers and passengers and increase fuel efficiency, while autonomous vehicles are developing as convergence technologies with a focus on more than just transportation. With the potential for autonomous vehicles to serve as an office or leisure space, the accuracy and stability of their driving technology is of utmost importance. However, commercializing autonomous vehicles has been challenging due to the limitations of current technology. This paper proposes a method to build a precision map for multi-sensor-based autonomous driving to improve the accuracy and stability of autonomous vehicle technology. The proposed method leverages dynamic high-definition maps to enhance the recognition rates and autonomous driving path recognition of objects in the vicinity of the vehicle, utilizing multiple sensors such as cameras, LIDAR, and RADAR. The goal is to improve the accuracy and stability of autonomous driving technology.


Language: en

Keywords

autonomous driving; dynamic high-definition map; mobile mapping system (MMS)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print