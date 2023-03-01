Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Following sport-related concussion (SRC), early studies have demonstrated racial differences in time-to-clinical-recovery; however, these differences have not been fully explained. We sought to further explore these associations by considering possible mediating/moderating factors.



METHODS: Data from patients aged 12-18 years diagnosed with SRC from 11/2017-10/2020 were analyzed. Those missing key data, lost to follow-up, or missing race were excluded. The exposure of interest was race, dichotomized as Black/White. The primary outcome was time to clinical recovery (days from injury until the patient was either deemed recovered by an SRC provider or symptom score returned to baseline or zero.) RESULTS: A total of 389 (82%) White and 87 (18%) Black athletes with SRC were included. Black athletes more frequently reported no SRC history (83% vs. 67%, p=0.006) and lower symptom burden at presentation [median total Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS) 11 vs. 23, p<0.001] than White athletes. Black athletes achieved earlier clinical recovery (HR=1.35, 95%CI 1.03-1.77, p=0.030), which remained significant (HR=1.32, 95%CI 1.002-1.73, p=0.048) after adjusting for confounders associated with recovery but not race. A third model adding initial PCSS nullified the association between race/recovery (HR=1.12, 95%CI 0.85-1.48, p=0.410). Adding prior concussion history further reduced the association between race/recovery (HR=1.01, 95%CI 0.77-1.34, p=0.925).



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, Black athletes initially presented with fewer concussion symptoms than White athletes, despite no difference in time-to-clinic. Black athletes achieved earlier clinical recovery following SRC, a difference explained by differences in initial symptom burden and self-reported concussion history. These crucial differences may stem from cultural/psychological/organic factors.

