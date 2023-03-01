Abstract

At this time, we still do not have adequate knowledge and awareness of the consequences of hearing loss in the elderly on quality of life. Similarly, there is also insufficient information on the relationship of presbycusis and balance disorders with other comorbidities. Such knowledge can contribute to improve both prevention and treatment of these pathologies, to reduce their impact on other areas such as cognition or autonomy, as well as to have more accurate information on the economic impact they generate in society and in the health system. Therefore, with this review article we aim to update the information on the type of hearing loss and balance disorders in people over 55 years of age, and their associated factors; to analyze the impact on the quality of life of these people and the one which can be generated at a personal and population level (both sociological and economic) if an early intervention in these patients is pursued.

Language: en